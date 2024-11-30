Breaking News
MCOCA invoked in high-profile Baba Siddique murder case

Updated on: 30 November,2024 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the murder of Baba Siddique under multiple charges, including the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. MCOCA has now been applied, with 26 arrests made and three suspects still wanted

MCOCA invoked in high-profile Baba Siddique murder case

The Mumbai Crime Branch is actively investigating a high-profile murder case, initially registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station as CR No. 589/2024 and later re-registered as DCB CID CR No. 86/2024. The case involves multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5), along with provisions of the Arms Act (Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27) and the Maharashtra Police Act (Sections 37 and 135).


This investigation pertains to the murder of Baba Siddique. So far, 26 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. However, three individuals—Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, Zishan Mohammad Akhtar, and Anmol Bishnoi—remain at large and are being actively pursued by law enforcement.


In a significant development, the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA), have been invoked in the case as of today. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to uncover details surrounding the incident.


