Cops tell court he was sexually frustrated as his partner allegedly denied him sex following his suspected infidelity

The alleged killer; (right) the accused was arrested on June 7 after body parts were found in his Mira Road flat. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mira Road man mixed poison in victim’s chaas x 00:00

Investigations into the grisly Mira Road murder case have revealed that the 56-year-old accused mixed pesticide in buttermilk to poison his wife. The police said sexual frustration was the prime motive behind the brutal killing as the deceased had turned down his advances for the past six months.