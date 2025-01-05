Yusuf shaved his head to dodge cops; shooter still on run, search intensified

The weapons seized by the police. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mira Road murder: Police arrest mastermind who had shaved head to dodge them; shooter still on run x 00:00

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch has arrested Yusuf alias Mohammed Yusuf Mansur Ali Khan, 34, and his younger brother, Saif Ali Mansur Ali Khan, 22, for orchestrating the murder of Shamsh Tabrez Ansari, also known as Sonu, in Mira Road. Yusuf, the alleged mastermind, was nabbed from a relative’s house in Badlapur after disguising himself by shaving his head. Saif was arrested in Nallasopara, where the police also recovered a pistol believed to be the murder weapon. The shooter, who carried out the fatal attack, remains at large as police teams intensify their search. Both the accused were produced in court on Sunday.

The investigation

During interrogation, Yusuf admitted to learning about Sonu’s alleged plan to have him killed, prompting him to retaliate by orchestrating Sonu’s murder with an associate’s help. Saif, Yusuf’s brother, played a key role by transporting the shooter to the crime scene and aiding his escape.

(Left) Shamsh Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu the deceased; (right) Yusuf alias Mohammed Yusuf Mansur Ali Khan with long curly hair who after the murder shaved his head and beard to evade the police

Saif was arrested in Nallasopara, where police recovered the murder weapon — a pistol with a loaded magazine. Yusuf, who tried to evade capture by shaving his head, was apprehended at a relative’s house in Badlapur.

The shooter was instructed to recon the area and given detailed plans for the attack and escape. After the crime, Yusuf fled to Badlapur by train, while Saif dropped the shooter at Vasai station before heading to Nallasopara.

Police are investigating whether Yusuf supplied the weapon or if it was brought by the shooter, who remains at large and is reportedly a resident within VVMC limits.

Crime branch efforts

“A total of five teams were formed under the guidance of senior officers of MBVV to investigate the case,” said DCP Avinash Ambure of the crime branch. Senior Inspector Aviraj Kurade of Crime Branch Unit 1, Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranware of Unit 2, Inspector Pramod Badhak of Unit 3, and other officers from the Central Unit collectively worked to apprehend the accused within 24 hours of the incident.

The arrested individuals were produced in court and have been remanded to seven days of police custody. “The search for the shooter is ongoing, and he will be apprehended soon,” DCP Ambure added.

The crime

On Friday night, a 38-year-old businessman, Mohammed Tabrez Ansari, also known as Shams Tabrez Ansari or Sonu, was shot dead on Mira Road at the Shanti Shopping Centre. Sonu owned a watch, sunglass, and belt shop named “Msta Senator” at the shopping centre, opposite Mira Road railway station, where he had been operating for the past ten years. An unidentified man entered the shopping centre around 10 pm, shot Sonu in the head, and fled the scene. Yusuf, the prime suspect, allegedly hired a contract killer to carry out the crime.

Background

Yusuf, with a history of seven cases at Nayanagar Police Station, was once supported by Sonu, who provided food and shelter to him and his brothers. Their bond soured when Sonu stopped aiding Yusuf and began backing his rivals. Sonu, a key witness in a case against Yusuf, had recently filed a complaint about threats from him. This escalating tension is believed to have driven Yusuf to plan Sonu’s murder.

