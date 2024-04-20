Eight passengers were arrested for their alleged in the cases that took place between Monday and Thursday

Representational Image

Listen to this article More than 9.4 kg gold worth Rs 5.71 cr seized, 8 held in 14 cases at Mumbai airport x 00:00

The Customs department has seized 9.482 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore in 14 separate cases at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Eight passengers were arrested for their alleged in the cases that took place between Monday and Thursday, he added, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The accused had concealed gold in the rectum, hang bags, undergarments etc. The action was taken by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs -III," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Customs has cracked down on illegal gold smuggling at the city's international airport, seizing more than 10.02 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.03 crore in 12 distinct cases over four days.

The Mumbai Airport Commissionerate Customs uncovered gold in a variety of forms, including gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, and ingeniously disguised gold bars on passengers' bodies and in their luggage. Three passengers were arrested in connection with the smuggling, reported ANI.

"During 11-14 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.02 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 6.03 Cr across 12 cases," the Mumbai Customs officials said.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Customs intercepted three foreign people arriving from Nairobi, who were discovered carrying 24 KT melted gold bars cleverly concealed in their hand luggage.

Furthermore, six Indian nationals arriving from Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi were apprehended with 2670 grams of gold hidden in their rectums, bodies, and underwear, the news agency report further stated.

In a rare incident, an Indian national arriving from Damam was apprehended and treated at JJ Hospital after consuming gold bars. 14 gold bars measuring 233.250 grams were found in the passenger's body.

"The pax had ingested gold bars. Total 14 gold (24KT) cut bars weighing 233.250 grams were recovered," the Mumbai Customs said in their press statement, per ANI.

Furthermore, in two other cases, Indian nationals arriving from Jeddah and Bangkok were discovered with 1379 grams of gold hidden in their rectums and on their bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)