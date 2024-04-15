Customs at Mumbai Airport found gold in various forms concealed in passengers' luggage and on their bodies.

Gold seized by Mumbai Customs/ X

Listen to this article Mumbai Customs seizes gold worth Rs 6 crore at city international airport x 00:00

Mumbai Customs has cracked down on illegal gold smuggling at the city's international airport, seizing more than 10.02 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.03 crore in 12 distinct cases over four days.

The Mumbai Airport Commissionerate Customs uncovered gold in a variety of forms, including gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, and ingeniously disguised gold bars on passengers' bodies and in their luggage. Three passengers were arrested in connection with the smuggling, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During 11-14 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.02 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 6.03 Cr across 12 cases," the Mumbai Customs officials said.

Maharashtra | During 11-14 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.02 Kg gold valued at Rs 6.03 cr across 12 cases: Mumbai Customs pic.twitter.com/VHVHLimJWv — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Reportedly, the Mumbai Customs intercepted three foreign people arriving from Nairobi, who were discovered carrying 24 KT melted gold bars cleverly concealed in their hand luggage.

Furthermore, six Indian nationals arriving from Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi were apprehended with 2670 grams of gold hidden in their rectums, bodies, and underwear, the news agency report further stated.

In a rare incident, an Indian national arriving from Damam was apprehended and treated at JJ Hospital after consuming gold bars. 14 gold bars measuring 233.250 grams were found in the passenger's body.

"The pax had ingested gold bars. Total 14 gold (24KT) cut bars weighing 233.250 grams were recovered," the Mumbai Customs said in their press statement, per ANI.

Furthermore, in two other cases, Indian nationals arriving from Jeddah and Bangkok were discovered with 1379 grams of gold hidden in their rectums and on their bodies.

Customs officials seize 7.94 kg of gold from passengers at Mumbai airport

Customs authorities at Mumbai International Airport recovered around 7.94 kg of gold from four individuals between April 8 and 10, according to ANI. The seized gold is estimated to be worth Rs 4.69 crores. The gold came in a variety of forms, including gold in wax, rhodium-plated wires and buckles, washer-shaped rings, and primitive gold jewellery such as pendants and anklets. Four passengers were arrested in connection with the seizure. Three of them have been arrested and committed to judicial detention.