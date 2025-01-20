Breaking News
MSEDCL employee assaulted by consumer in Thane over Rs 18,000 pending electricity dues

Updated on: 20 January,2025 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The employee regularly handles cases involving consumers with pending electricity dues. On Monday, he visited the house of the accused, who had failed to pay outstanding dues of Rs 18,000 for the past two months

MSEDCL employee assaulted by consumer in Thane over Rs 18,000 pending electricity dues

The accused allegedly slapped the MSEDCL employee. Pic/Navneet Barhate

An employee of Mahavitarn, officially known as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), was allegedly assaulted by a consumer at Ulhasnagar, Thane, on Monday.


The employee, identified as Roshan Raheja, is a resident of Vasita Colony. He regularly handles cases involving consumers with pending electricity dues. On Monday, Raheja visited the house of Ilmuddin Maibub Sheikh, who had allegedly failed to pay the outstanding dues, amounting to Rs 18,000, for the past two months.


When Raheja asked Sheikh to pay the dues, the accused reportedly raised his voice, leading to a heated argument. The situation escalated when Sheikh allegedly slapped and hit Raheja. Some locals recorded the altercation on their mobile phones, even as Sheikh fled the scene.


Raheja subsequently filed a complaint with the Vitthalwadi Police, providing details of the incident. Videos captured by witnesses are now aiding the police in tracing Sheikh. A case of assault has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

 

