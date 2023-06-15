On March 13, 2003 a powerful blast occurred at Mulund railway station resulting in the loss of over 10 lives and injuring 70 people

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mulund 2003 bomb blast: Crime branch moves application for DNA test of suspect's relatives x 00:00

An important development has emerged in the 2003 bomb blast case, with the discovery of Chaneparambil Mohammed Bashir, also known as Cam Bashir, a crucial suspect who has been residing in Canada allegedly under an altered identity. In order to confirm the suspect's true identity, the Mumbai crime branch has filed an application with the Special Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court at the Session court, seeking a DNA test of his relatives in Kerala. The application is moved based on the information received from Interpol, official sources said.

On March 13, 2003 a powerful blast occurred at Mulund railway station resulting in the loss of over 10 lives and injuring 70 people. Responding to the crime branch's plea, the Special Session court has granted permission for the examination of Suharabibi Ibrahim Kutti's DNA samples. Kutti, a resident of Aluva, Ernakulam in Kerala, strongly objected to this request through her counsel. The suspect in question, Chaneparambil Mohammed Bashir, also known as CAM Bashir, hails from Kerala and was formerly associated with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Mumbai police sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, the court has allowed the police to obtain DNA profiles and the court has instructed the Kutti family to cooperate with the investigating agency and provide blood samples not only for Suharabibi Kutti but also for her deceased brother, Kanji Kadar, who passed away on May 6 of this year. Sources in the crime branch have confirmed that the application has been filed but refused reveal more details about Bashir.

Sources indicate that Bashir traveled to Pakistan in the early 1990s and received terrorist training as part of the initial group of Indian Muslims trained at an ISI camp. His association with arrested SIMI members, following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, had a significant influence on him.

Shedding more light on Bashir, an officer from the crime branch stated, "During his stay in Sharjah, he maintained regular contact with SIMI members in the 90s and made frequent visits to other Gulf countries."