Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 11th floor of a building in Breach Candy

The firefighting operations are underway. No injuries have been reported incident as yet, officials said

A massive fire broke out at a building in south Mumbai's Breach Candy area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

According to the civic body, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Breach Candy apartment at 6.30 pm which was extinguished around 7.30 pm.

The fire officials said that they will identify the reason of the blaze.

The BMC further in the statement said that the fire was reported at the 11th floor of the 15-floor building, Breach Candy apartment in Bhulabhai Desai Road of Cumballa Hill area in Girgaon area of south Mumbai.

The officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and the fire was later termed as a level-1 fire. The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, household articles, beds, clothes etc. on the 11th floor of the ground plus 15-floored building.

Apart from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police officials, local BMC ward staff and officials from other civic authorities rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are underway. No injuries have been reported incident as yet, the statement said.

The flat owner has told us that the flat was empty. He said that on Thursday he entered the flat. We have already issued a notice about fire safety to society, said an official.

Meanwhile, the residents claimed that the building is old and efforts are being made for redevelopment. The wiring in the flat is old too. Hence It could be possible that this kind of incidents are being repeated.

"This time we could avert a major fire due to swift action of fireman as we could save the kitchen and one bedroom from the fire. The living room and another bedroom is gutted in the fire. We also managed to remove 2 LPG cylinder as we had bad experience of two subsequent blasts in the past fire incident. There was no parking issues as the people alerted each other and removed their parked cars," said Umesh Palande Div. Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade

The incident comes days after a massive fire had broke out in the Breach Candy Society building in south Mumbai on May 28. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police had rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the blaze. The fire brigade officials had launched a major fire fighting and rescue operation after reaching the spot.

The officials said that the fire was confined to two flats on the 12th floor. Two lines -one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and one small hose line of the motor pump were in operation as the fire fighting operations continued.

Primary investigations had revealed that a short circuit may have caused the fire, which spread due to two cylinder blasts, on the 12th floor of the ground plus 14-storey building, according to the reports.

Following the fire, two people were rescued from the impacted floor through the staircase. The fire brigade had extinguished the blaze after almost five hours. The rescue operations were delayed due to the vehicles parked near the premises, said reports.