Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a prohibitory order banning flying of drones and other flying objects in the city till July 16.

The order said, whereas it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

It said that whereas it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order which is issued by the police on a monthly basis."

The order said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days, i.e. from 17/06/2023 to 16/07/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai.

The order further said that this order shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 17/06/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 16/07/2023 unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a routine preventive order for the city. The order will remain in place till June 27, the order said.

In the order, the police said that based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties.

The order said, "It is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai."