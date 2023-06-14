Mumbai: Woman sexually assaulted on local train; man held 8 hours after the crime

The woman was reportedly headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place, an official said

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone on Wednesday morning. The accused was arrested after nearly 8 hours of the incident, a GRP official said, the PRI reported on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam, the news agency reported.

The woman boarded the Harbour Line local train at CSMT on Wednesday morning. As soon as the train started moving, a man entered the ladies' compartment which was empty at that time, the official said, according to the PTI.

"He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. He got down at Masjid station (next station after CSMT) when the woman raised an alarm and ran away," the official told the PTI.

The woman approached GRP and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against an unidentified person, the official said.

"Teams of personnel of GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), crime branch and Mumbai Police launched a manhunt for the accused. Police examined footages of CCTV cameras inside and outside the Masjid station. He was subsequently identified and nabbed at around 4 pm," the official said.

The accused is a labourer who works on daily wages.

A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI

The accused met the woman at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh and later became friends with her on Instagram, he said.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district, is arrested from the Manish Market locality in south Mumbai after the police monitored his movements for three days, the official said, according to the PTI.

