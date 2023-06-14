11 UTS tickets worth Rs 48,000 were recovered from his phone, which were forged. The suspect was handed over to the GRP in Andheri for further action and was arrested after an FIR was registered, the Western Railway said

Mumbai AC local train. File Pic

Mumbai: 21-year-old software engineer held with forged season ticket of AC local train

A 21-year-old sofware engineer was booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly manipulating AC Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) of a Mumbai AC local train, the Western Railway said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in a preventive check by the Vigilance Team of Western Railway in an AC local train, a passenger was detected with an alleged manipulated AC Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) pass amounting Rs. 4,800 for travel from Dadar to Mira Road stations over Mumbai suburban section.

The Western Railway said that the man was identified as Aman Nakhrani, 21, a software engineer by profession.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, during the routine preventive check conducted by Western Railway’s Ticket Checking and Vigilance Teams on June 12, 2023. The officials came across the said passenger in Churchgate-Borivali AC local. Upon asking for his ticket, the suspect displayed his UTS ticket, however the ticket checking staff found it dubious.

It further said that the ticket checking staff asked him to open his UTS app to show the season ticket. The suspect replied saying the pass was in some other phone and he had an image of it on his present phone.

"The ticket checking staff inquired with the UTS control room to cross check the details of the pass, only to be found it false. Probing further, it was found by the Vigilance Team that Nakhrani had used a video editing app to manipulate the details in the season ticket. It was found that he had allegedly manipulated tickets multiple times and had also allegedly circulated it to his friends and relatives," the official statement from Western Railway further said.

It said that upon further investigation, 11 UTS tickets worth Rs. 48,000 were recovered from his phone, which were forged. The person has been subsequently handed over to Government Railway Poilice (GRP) in Andheri for further action on charge of forgery and was arrested after an FIR was registered.

"Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets," the statement said.