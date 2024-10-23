Poor primary treatment worsened child’s tetanus infection, which occured due to injury caused by earring after she was struck; coaching class teacher booked

Student who was allegedly slapped by her teacher for being mischievous; (right) her swollen right ear after the injury got infected

A 10-year-old student studying in Std V is fighting for her life after a slap from her coaching class teacher. The slap struck her right ear and caused a wound, aggravated by the earring she was wearing. The injury allegedly led to a tetanus infection. The girl has been unconscious and receiving treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Chunabhatti since October 13, with doctors working tirelessly to save her. The victim’s father holds the woman teacher responsible for his daughter’s critical condition and has complained to the Tulinj police station.

The girl battling for life in the ICU of a private hospital

After the girl’s father approached the police, an FIR was registered against the teacher under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). However, the teacher has not yet been arrested. According to reports, the girl lived with her parents and siblings in Oswal Nagari, Nalasopara East. She attended private coaching classes. It is alleged that during a class, the female teacher slapped her on her right cheek for being mischievous. The teacher’s hand also struck the girl’s ear, causing an injury as she was wearing an earring. The force of the slap caused the earring’s tip to pierce the back of her ear, leading to the injury.

The girl’s father, Ambaram Patel, stated that he initially took his daughter to a local doctor for treatment. Later, he visited a private hospital for further checkups, but her condition did not improve. On October 13, her health worsened—her jaw got locked and she was unable to speak. Desperate, Patel sought treatment at several government hospitals but could not find space, ultimately admitting her to K J Somaiya hospital where she remains unconscious. Doctors have reported that the infection is severe, with recovery expected to take time.

“When I confronted the teacher, she admitted to slapping my daughter because she was being naughty. However, when I informed her about the serious condition my daughter was in, she started apologising. The teacher is responsible for my daughter’s condition, so I have filed a complaint against her,” Patel said. Investigating officer, PSI Vinod Waingankar from Tulinj police said a case had been registered and the tuition teacher booked. “Since the case was bailable, no arrest has been made yet. We issued a notice to the teacher.”