Mumbai: Man killed, three injured in firing in Chunabhatti

Cops examine the crime scene on Sunday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A man was killed and three others were injured in firing in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal rivalry, however, the investigations in different angles area underway, sources added.

"Around 15:15 hrs in Chunabhatti area there was an incident of firing in which person named Sumit Yerunkar got killed and three others were injured in the incident. All the injured persons are stable and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Accused have been identified and as many as nine different teams have been formed and they are searching for the accused persons. Reason of firing is personal rivalry," an official said.

In the firing incident, the Sumit was seriously injured and was shifted to Sion hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti in the eastern suburbs of Kurla area in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, an official said.

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.

The Chunabhatti Police and senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information regarding the incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch have also been conducting parallel investigations in the case, sources said.

Sources said that the Sumit alias Pappu Yerunkar was a prime target and three others were also injured in the incident. Sumit had been allegedly previously involved in some criminal cases and had been released from a jail sometime ago.

A senior Mumbai crime branch official said, "As per primary information, the suspects are two who opened fire at the deceased and injured persons. Multiple rounds were fired in the incident. Several teams are working on the primary clues in the matter to nab the culprits."

Further details in the matter are awaited.

