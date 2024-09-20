Mumbai: 12-year-old crushed under truck at Borivali

Victim was walking with his cousin when he was caught between a parked tempo and an approaching dumper

The truck; (right) Vicky Kannaujiya, the victim

A 12-year-old student lost his life in a road accident at Carter Road in Borivali East, on Friday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Vicky Kannaujiya, was walking to school with his cousin. While passing by a parked tempo, a truck approached. As his sister walked ahead, the victim got stuck in the narrow gap between the tempo and the dumper. The victim panicked, lost his balance, and fell under the rear wheel of the dumper truck, resulting in his instant death.

The accused driver, identified as Baijnath Sahebrao Upatlavar, fled the scene but was later caught and handed over to the police. The Kasturba Marg police have transported Vicky’s body to Shatabdi Hospital for further formalities, an officer from Kasturba Marg police station confirmed.

Kannaujiya, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a Std VII student at Sheth Gopalji Hemraj School. He lived with his family on Carter Road No 3, Borivli East. His father, Satyendra, works as an AC repair technician and the boy has an elder brother studying in Gorakhpur.

“We could not gather much information from the family as they were in shock. The driver has been detained. His medical examination was conducted and the report is awaited. An FIR has been filed,” said DCP Smita Patil, Zone XII.