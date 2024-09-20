Selfie with stolen rings lands house-help in trouble

Incident came to light when the family that employed her was scrolling through her social media feed

The police have sent a notice to the maid. Representation pic

A house-help has found herself in trouble after posting pictures on Instagram of herself wearing stolen jewellery. The owner of the jewellery spotted the photos and immediately alerted the police, filing an FIR at Khar police station. The police have sent a notice to the accused, instructing her to appear for the investigation.

The accused has been identified as Sanjana Gujar, who worked as a maid for the complainant, Nandita Thakkar, at Loknirman Heights in Khar West. According to the complainant, Gujar stole approximately R8 lakh worth of gold ornaments from her residence.

Gujar stole R8 lakh worth of gold ornaments. Representation pic

The police report states that Thakkar, 49, hired Gujar between January 12 and January 21 to handle cleaning tasks while her regular maid was on leave. When the regular maid returned on January 21, Gujar left the job.

A police officer said, “On February 19, while preparing for an event, Thakkar noticed that five gold ornaments and a diamond ring were missing, along with earrings from the cupboard. Thakkar searched the entire house but could not find them.”

“The family questioned the other maids, Shakuntala and Saloni, but both denied knowing anything about the missing items. Thakkar also contacted Gujar, who denied any involvement. For this reason, Thakkar initially chose not to file a complaint,” the police officer added. However, on September 10, while browsing Instagram, Thakkar discovered photos of Gujar wearing the stolen rings. This revelation confirmed that Gujar had stolen the five rings and earrings. Thakkar immediately approached Khar police and registered a case against her.

PSI Bhimrao Dhapate of Khar police station said, “We have registered the FIR against the suspect maid after the complainant approached us. We are verifying the Instagram photos she uploaded and checking the details. We have sent a notice to the maid to appear for the investigation.”

Rs 8 lakh

Value of the stolen jewellery

Jan 12-21

The days Gujar worked at victim’s house