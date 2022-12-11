Mumbai 1992 riots: Cops nab absconding suspect from Dindoshi after 18 years

The suspect was being looked for since 2004 after a sessions court had issued a warrant against him, the police said
The Dindoshi Police on Sunday said that it has nabbed a suspect who had been allegedly involved in the Mumbai 1992 riots following years of search for him.
In December 1992, communal riots had broke out in Mumbai leaving many dead and injured. Riots had been reportedly broke out in multiple areas of the city where loss of private and government property had also been reported apart from loss of human lives.
The man identified as Tabrez Khan alias Mansuri, 47, was being looked for since 2004 after a sessions court had issued a warrant against him, the police said.
According to the police, In 1992, during the riots, nine people had been booked under various sections of IPC, including rioting and a charge sheet was also filed before a sessions court in the case. Of the nine accused, two people had been acquitted in the matter and one of the suspect had passed away.
"The accused had failed to appear before the court and in the year 2004, the court had issued a warrant against him. The police had been on the lookout for him since. It was recently learnt that he had been living with a changed identity," an official said.
The police said, after working on the information from sources and studying technical clues, a team led by Police Inspector Dhananjay Kawde and PSI Nitin Sawne located him in Malad area and on Saturday he was nabbed from near Dindoshi bus depot area.