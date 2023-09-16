Breaking News
Mumbai: 20-year-old woman killed in accident in Malwani, BEST bus driver held

Updated on: 16 September,2023 07:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The bus driver was allegedly operating the vehicle at a significantly high speed in Malwani area of Mumbai when he struck the victim, an official said

The Malwani police in Mumbai have arrested a BEST driver for allegedly causing the death of a 20-year-old woman allegedly due to high-speed driving, an official said on Saturday.


"The incident came to light on September 16 when the victim, Farheen Khan, was on her way to college at 7:30 AM. Allegedly, a bus driver drove over the girl. The victim was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital; however, the doctors declared her dead on arrival," said a police officer.


Following the incident, the victim's brother filed a complaint against the driver, leading to the Malwani police taking the bus driver into custody.


"The bus driver was allegedly operating the vehicle at a significantly high speed when he struck the victim. She sustained injuries all over her body, and we are awaiting the post-mortem reports," stated a police officer.

The driver has been identified as Mahadev Sasane (48) and has been booked under sections 337 (Causing hurt), 338 (Causing grievous hurt), and 304 (Death by negligence), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

