Mumbai: 24-year-old robbed at knifepoint on SCLR bridge, four members of gang held

The Mumbai Police said that the complainant in his complaint had told the police that on the night of March 25, he along with his colleagues was on his way to western suburbs when the robbery took place

Representational Pic. iStock

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has busted a gang of robbers that was recently involved in a robbery at the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge on March 25 and arrested four members of a gang who had been allegedly involved in the robbery.

According to the police, the complainant had told the police that on the night of March 25, he along with his colleagues was on his way to western suburbs when the incident took place. The complainant had told the police that it was around 10 pm when he was travelling in a tempo with around Rs 80,000 cash when the robbery took place after four people allegedly threatened him with a knife.

He told the police that an autorickshaw overtook his tempo and four people with a knife stepped out of the tempo. They allegedly threatened him with a knife. They then took the money he was carrying and fled away with the money. The 24-year-old then informed his employer regarding the matter who later reached the spot and brought the matter to the notice of the police.

"An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was filed with the Tilak Nagar Police in Chembur on the complaint and a team was formed to investigate the case," an official said.

The police said the team investigated the matter using the available clues at the crime scene and further used technical evidence to reach the culprits. The team from Tilak Nagar police was successful in nabbing four accused in the matter and busting the gang involved in the robbery at knifepoint.

"The police have recovered at least 90 per cent of the robbed property and have been further investigating the case to identify the previous cases registered against the arrested accused," the official added.