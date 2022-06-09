Mumbai: 28-year-old man beaten to death during theft attempt in Mulund, four held

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The victim, Rafique Sheikh, allegedly entered the premises where the accused lived to steal a mobile phone, when one of the accused caught him

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four contractual civic employees were arrested for allegedly beating a 28-year-old man to death during a theft attempt in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Amar Nagar pipeline locality of the Mumbai suburb in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.




The victim, Rafique Sheikh, allegedly entered the premises where the accused lived to steal a mobile phone, when one of the accused caught him, he said.


mumbai mumbai crime crime news mulund mumbai news

