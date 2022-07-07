Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman's body was discovered by a supervisor at the construction site on Wednesday afternoon and both her colleagues were missing

Mumbai: 32-year-old woman found dead at construction site in Andheri, 2 suspects detained

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, a 32-year-old woman was found dead at the site of an under-construction building in the western suburb of Andheri.

"The Mumbai police have apprehended two labourers, both natives of West Bengal, who were living with the woman in a room at the construction site," an official from MIDC police station said.




The woman's body was discovered by a supervisor at the construction site on Wednesday afternoon and both her colleagues were missing, the official said.


"The two suspects, who were fleeing to their native place Murshidabad in West Bengal, were caught at Wardha railway station," the official said.

"The woman had been dead for two days and the death came to light when the supervisor found that the victim and the two suspects had been missing from work," senior inspector Satish Gaikwad said.

(with inputs from PTI)

