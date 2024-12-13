The incident occurred at Kalantri Square in Bandra West; the victim's friend was taking a U-turn when a speeding water tanker struck, crushing the pillion rider and fracturing her male friend's leg

The Bandra police have arrested a 33-year-old man who had been absconding in a hit-and-run case in Bandra, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old pillion rider. The police tracked the accused to Bihar and apprehended him on Thursday.

The accused, Princhu Arya Arjun Chaudhary (23), is a resident of Bandra originally hailing from Bihar. The deceased, Shivani Singh, a resident of Malad West, was travelling as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler with her male friend.

The incident occurred at Kalantri Square in Bandra West. The victim's friend was taking a U-turn when a speeding water tanker struck, crushing the pillion rider and fracturing her male friend's leg. As a crowd gathered at the scene, the water tanker driver fled. Singh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Investigating officer PSI Ganesh Bharati of Bandra Police Station stated, "We first traced the owner of the tanker and then tracked down the accused driver in Bihar. The driver had fled the scene and switched off his mobile phone. Using CCTV footage and technical assistance, we were able to locate the accused in Bihar and arrest him."