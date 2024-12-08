Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra

Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra

Updated on: 08 December,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A police officer informed that on Saturday night the couple argued with the victim over the property and it turned into a major fight. The accused picked up a bamboo stick and hit the man nephew with it, causing his death

Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
x
00:00

A 33-year-old man was killed by his uncle and aunt over a property dispute in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday night. Police said the accused couple used a bamboo stick to kill their nephew. The Bandra police registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested the couple for the murder. 


The victim has been identified as Kamran Fayaz Khan, who used to live next to Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra West with his family. The accused couple are Habibur and Sana Khan. According to Mumbai Police, Kamran and his aunt and uncle lived in a joint family. They regularly fought over a piece of property in Bandra. 


A police officer said, "On Saturday night, around 10 pm, they again argued over the property and it turned into a major fight. The accused couple picked up a bamboo stick and hit their nephew with it, causing his death. Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident."


The police rushed to the spot and arrested the couple. 

Senior Inspector Sachin Rane of Bandra police station said, "We have arrested the couple for killing their nephew with a bamboo stick. They are in police custody. The deceased used to work at a paan shop nearby. We have started an investigation into the matter."

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK