A police officer informed that on Saturday night the couple argued with the victim over the property and it turned into a major fight. The accused picked up a bamboo stick and hit the man nephew with it, causing his death

Representational pic

A 33-year-old man was killed by his uncle and aunt over a property dispute in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday night. Police said the accused couple used a bamboo stick to kill their nephew. The Bandra police registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested the couple for the murder.

The victim has been identified as Kamran Fayaz Khan, who used to live next to Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra West with his family. The accused couple are Habibur and Sana Khan. According to Mumbai Police, Kamran and his aunt and uncle lived in a joint family. They regularly fought over a piece of property in Bandra.

A police officer said, "On Saturday night, around 10 pm, they again argued over the property and it turned into a major fight. The accused couple picked up a bamboo stick and hit their nephew with it, causing his death. Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident."

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the couple.

Senior Inspector Sachin Rane of Bandra police station said, "We have arrested the couple for killing their nephew with a bamboo stick. They are in police custody. The deceased used to work at a paan shop nearby. We have started an investigation into the matter."