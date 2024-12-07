Gupta told the police that the steering got stuck, leading to the accident. Asked if there were liquor bottles inside the car, zonal DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have confiscated the car. We can’t reveal at present.” mid-day’s attempts to reach out to Kamal Gupta from J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd went unanswered

The teen (right) driving the Porsche mowed down several bikes (left)

Nineteen-year-old Dhruv Nalin Gupta, son of a business tycoon, was booked for rash driving in Bandra after he rammed a Porsche into motorbikes parked along the footpath near Sadhu Wasvani chowk at 2.40 am on Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident. The 2013 model Porsche car, bearing registration number MH02FZ7992, belongs to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

According to the police, there were five people in the car—four men and a woman. A police officer told mid-day that Gupta’s blood samples have been sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Ashfaque Hussain Mansoori, whose motorcycle got damaged in the accident, told mid-day, “Four or five motorcycles got damaged in the accident. Were they let off because they are rich?”

Mansoori said some of his relatives began recording the aftermath of the accident, when the occupants of the car also began recording. “The police stopped my cousins from recording, and there was a scuffle between the two,” he said. A senior officer at Bandra police station said, “Nalin lost control over the wheel and rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath. No one was injured in the accident. We rushed the driver to a government hospital where his blood samples have been taken to ascertain if he was driving drunk.”

Gupta told the police that the steering got stuck, leading to the accident. Asked if there were liquor bottles inside the car, zonal DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have confiscated the car. We can’t reveal at present.” mid-day’s attempts to reach out to Kamal Gupta from J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd went unanswered.