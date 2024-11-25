To gain her trust, the fraudster added her to a WhatsApp group and transferred a total of Rs 5,710 to her account in various transactions for her work

Representational pic

Mumbai: 38-year-old Andheri-based writer duped of Rs 1.75 lakh in online job fraud

A 38-year-old Andheri-based writer was duped of around Rs 1.75 lakh by a cyber fraudster who defrauded her on the pretext of giving her a lucrative earning opportunity.

According to Versova Police in Mumbai, on November 21, the complainant was offered a part-time job via a message on WhatsApp. The fraudster had asked her to like YouTube videos, take a screenshot, and send it back to the sender. For each like, she was promised Rs 150.



To gain her trust, the fraudster added her to a group and transferred a total of Rs 5,710 to the woman's account in various transactions for her work. Once the woman believed that the opportunity was genuine, the fraudster lured her into investing money by promising her higher returns.

The woman then sent around Rs 1.75 lakh through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and RTGS (real-time gross settlement) transactions.

However, when she began demanding her money back, the fraudster removed her from the group and blocked her number.

Realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached Versova Police on November 23 and filed a complaint.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act and began the investigation, an officer informed.