A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 64-year-old senior citizen woman after offering to drop her home, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: 39-year-old man held for raping, assaulting senior citizen woman x 00:00

A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 64-year-old senior citizen woman after offering to drop her home, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Umesh Gulabrao Dhok, the accused, was arrested on Tuesday night and a court sent him in police custody for seven days, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was found lying injured in Shanti Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd earlier on Tuesday and was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

As per her complaint, Dhok offered to drop her home, but instead took her to his place. He then allegedly raped her and beat her up before throwing her out.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, the police official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an assistant director working on a web series fell victim to a sextortion racket. The Malwani Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, Mumbai Police sources said on Wednesday.

A case against an unidentified woman has been registered by the police and further investigations are underway, sources said.

According to the police, the 46-year-old complainant, an assistant director in a web series had traveled to Kolkata in West Bengal last week to attend his nephew's wedding. During this time, he downloaded a dating app and connected with a woman who identified herself as Janhvi. Subsequently, they engaged in mobile conversations, during which the woman coerced the complainant into performing an unwanted act.

Following the act, the woman escalated the situation by initiating a video call. After the call, she extended an invitation for an in-person meeting. To add to the distress, the complainant received a video on WhatsApp the next day. The blackmailer allegedly demanded Rs 35,000, stipulating that failure to comply would result in the video being circulated to all groups, official sources added.

Fearing a scandal, the complainant promptly sent the money and was further instructed to send more amount by January 1, they said.

The ordeal did not end, as the complainant received another message from a different number, threatening to make the video viral if he did not send Rs 40,000, an official said.

The complainant then reached out to the police and reported the matter.

"A case has been registered based on his complaint under section 385, 34, and 506 of IPC, and section 66(E), 66(D), and 66(A). The police are further investigating the matter," an officer from Malwani police station said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!