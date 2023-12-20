Mumbai Police have banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai Police bans flying of drones, gliders in city for 30 days x 00:00

Mumbai Police have banned the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days, an official preventive order said on Wednesday.

The prohibitory order said that it will come into effect from December 20, 2023 and would remain in place till January 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order said, whereas it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

It said that whereas it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same.

The order said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days, i.e. from 20/12/2023 to 18/01/2024 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai.

The order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order which is issued by the Mumbai Police at regular intervals."

According to the order, it is likely that terrorist or anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the metropolis.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city.

The police have issued the order banning the flying of such objects except for aerial surveillance by cops or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

The order said, any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!