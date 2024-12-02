On the complaint of the boy, a case was registered and the man was held on Saturday by the police, an official said

A 57-year-old man was arrested in in Mumbai's Bandra for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in a building in Almeida Park area in Bandra west on Saturday, the Bandra police station official added.

"The 57-year-old accused started talking to the victim on the staircase of the building on his acting ambitions and on the pretext of measuring his height sexually assaulted him," the official said, according to the PTI.

The boy later reached out to the police which registered a case and later nabbed the suspect.

"On the complaint of the boy, a case was registered and the man was held on Saturday by the police. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the official added.

Man gets 10 years in jail for repeatedly raping minor girl, wife convicted for abetting crime

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a couple to 10 years in jail in connection with the repeated rape of a minor girl, as per the PTI.

The special POCSO Judge, in her order of November 29, also fined the couple who are the residents of Mira Road, Rs 25,000 each.

According to the PTI, the accused, in 2010, befriended the minor girl, who used to come to his the building in which he stayed since her mother and grandmother worked as housekeeping staff there.

The man raped her several times, as per the prosecution represented by advocates Rekha Hiwrale and Varsha Chandane.

They said that the accused's wife encouraged her husband to sexually abuse the girl.

The minor girl also got pregnant during this period.

The court said the couple was being sentenced to the minimum punishment under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the two are now senior citizens and are also facing other criminal cases, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)