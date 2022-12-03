×
Breaking News
No curfew in city: Mumbai Police
Detractors not happy with good work done by Maharashtra govt, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tihar Jail authorities provide book to Aftab on his request
Train services to be affected on Dec 5 and 6 due to power, traffic block

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 58 year old man jumps from 10th floor of hotel in Colaba dies

Mumbai: 58-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of hotel in Colaba, dies

Updated on: 03 December,2022 11:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, on December 2, at around 2.30 pm, he was found on the balcony of a hotel room on the 4th floor, his father and the staff of the hotel rushed him to the Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival

Mumbai: 58-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of hotel in Colaba, dies

Representational Pic


A 58-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping from the 10th floor of a south Mumbai hotel on Friday afternoon, the police said.


The deceased was identified as Shahrukh Engineer was in a room on the 10th floor of a hotel in Colaba, a police official said.



According to the police, on December 2, at around 2.30 pm, he was found on the balcony of a hotel room on the 4th floor, his father and the staff of the hotel rushed him to the Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.


"He had come from Dubai to celebrate his mother's birthday and was staying in the hotel," the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man kills friend during quarrel over paying for drinks, held

"Prima facie it appears, he has jumped from his hotel room on the 10th floor," said DCP (Zone 1) Hari Balaji.

According to the statement of his father and sister, the deceased was running a company in Dubai and had sustained losses in it, he added.

The police said, it is suspected that due to monetary loses he may have been under pressure. His family has not suspected any foul play in the incident. An Accidental Death Report has been filed by Colaba police station.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police colaba maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK