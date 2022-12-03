×
Mumbai: Man kills friend during quarrel over paying for drinks, held

Updated on: 03 December,2022 08:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representational Pic


A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly killing his friend during a quarrel over paying for alcohol. The incident took place in Mahim area, police told the PTI on Saturday.


According to the police, the police had found a body of an unidentified man with multiple injuries on Thursday, following which a case of murder was registered. Later, the victim was identified as Ganesh alias Akash Bhalerao (29).



"The police scanned around 136 CCTV cameras and detained 57 suspects during investigations, before zeroing in on the accused. He was apprehended from Dadar area," an official said, as per the PTI.


Also Read: Shraddha murder: Tihar Jail authorities provide book to Aftab on his request

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he knew the victim and they would drink together often, he said.

On the day of the incident, a quarrel erupted between the two on who would settle the bill for the drinks and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim to death, the official added.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai mumbai police mahim mumbai crime news mumbai news maharashtra

