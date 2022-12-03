×
Breaking News
No curfew in city: Mumbai Police
Detractors not happy with good work done by Maharashtra govt, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tihar Jail authorities provide book to Aftab on his request
Train services to be affected on Dec 5 and 6 due to power, traffic block

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two foreign nationals held at airport with drugs worth Rs 18 crore

Mumbai: Two foreign nationals held at airport with drugs worth Rs 18 crore

Updated on: 03 December,2022 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the DRI, on the basis of the inputs received by DRI, Mumbai, two passengers who came from Addis Ababa to city on December 3, were intercepted at the international airport

Mumbai: Two foreign nationals held at airport with drugs worth Rs 18 crore

The hang bag in which drugs were found. Pic/DRI


Two foreign nationals were arrested by Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai airport after they were allegedly found carrying cocaine worth Rs 18 crore, the DRI said.


According to the DRI, on the basis of the inputs received by DRI, Mumbai, two passengers who came from Addis Ababa to city by Ethopian Airlines flight ET-640 on December 3, were intercepted at the international airport.



“On examination of their luggage four empty hand bags were recovered. The hand bags were cut opened and two plastic pouches were recovered from the hand bags. A total of 8 plastic pouches containing powdery substance were recovered.The powdery substance was tested with narcotics field testing kit and the same tested positive for 'cocaine', a substance covered under NDPS Act 1985.” the DRI officials said.


Also Read: No curfew in city: Mumbai Police

Both the passengers are foreign nationals- one male aged 27 from Kenya and one female aged 30 from Guinea.

The male passenger is a clown by profession and the female passenger is engaged in ladies clothing business.

“Weight of the recovered substance purported to be cocaine is 1.794 grams valued at approx Rs. 18 crore in illicit market,” the officials added.

They said, the passengers are being interrogated for the intended beneficiary in India as part of further investigations.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai airport india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK