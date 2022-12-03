Mumbai: Two foreign nationals held at airport with drugs worth Rs 18 crore

According to the DRI, on the basis of the inputs received by DRI, Mumbai, two passengers who came from Addis Ababa to city on December 3, were intercepted at the international airport
The hang bag in which drugs were found. Pic/DRI
Two foreign nationals were arrested by Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai airport after they were allegedly found carrying cocaine worth Rs 18 crore, the DRI said.
According to the DRI, on the basis of the inputs received by DRI, Mumbai, two passengers who came from Addis Ababa to city by Ethopian Airlines flight ET-640 on December 3, were intercepted at the international airport.
“On examination of their luggage four empty hand bags were recovered. The hand bags were cut opened and two plastic pouches were recovered from the hand bags. A total of 8 plastic pouches containing powdery substance were recovered.The powdery substance was tested with narcotics field testing kit and the same tested positive for 'cocaine', a substance covered under NDPS Act 1985.” the DRI officials said.
Both the passengers are foreign nationals- one male aged 27 from Kenya and one female aged 30 from Guinea.
The male passenger is a clown by profession and the female passenger is engaged in ladies clothing business.
“Weight of the recovered substance purported to be cocaine is 1.794 grams valued at approx Rs. 18 crore in illicit market,” the officials added.
They said, the passengers are being interrogated for the intended beneficiary in India as part of further investigations.