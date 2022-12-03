No curfew in city: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions in the city from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies, the police said. Adding that the order was a routine procedure which is reviewed every 15 days
Representational Pic
The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a statement saying that there was no curfew imposed in the city. The police said, the rumours about curfew imposed in the city were false. The police have also appealed to citizens not to panic.
In a video message, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, there was no curfew in place and the step is taken routinely to ensure peace and avoid disruptions in public order.
Clarification on CRPC #144— à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 3, 2022
The news of 'curfew' imposed in Mumbai is doing rounds of the Internet.
Joint CP @vishwasnp (Law & Order) explains how it is just a routine order renewed every 15 days, and appeals all to not share it further.#MumbaiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/eAwrSSjDPr
"The rumours are creating misunderstandings among people," he said in the video.
Patil added, "I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order."
"The order does not have any connection to the daily life of the citizens. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions and other events are not affected by such an order," he said.