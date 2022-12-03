No curfew in city: Mumbai Police

×
Updated on: 03 December,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions in the city from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies, the police said. Adding that the order was a routine procedure which is reviewed every 15 days

Representational Pic


The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a statement saying that there was no curfew imposed in the city. The police said, the rumours about curfew imposed in the city were false. The police have also appealed to citizens not to panic.


The Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions in the city from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies, the police said. Adding that the order was a routine procedure which is reviewed every 15 days. 



In a video message, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, there was no curfew in place and the step is taken routinely to ensure peace and avoid disruptions in public order.


"The rumours are creating misunderstandings among people," he said in the video.

Patil added, "I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order."

"The order does not have any connection to the daily life of the citizens. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions and other events are not affected by such an order," he said.

mumbai mumbai police news maharashtra mumbai crime news

