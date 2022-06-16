Mumbai: 75-year-old businessman booked for repeatedly raping 35-year-old niece, threatening to kill her using his 'links' to gangsters

In her complaint lodged at Amboli police station, the woman alleged that her 75-year-old uncle first raped her in a hotel in 2007

On Thursday, Mumbai Police have registered a case against a 75-year-old businessman for allegedly raping his 35-year-old niece multiple times since 2007. He also threatened her to get her killed using his "connections" with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and other criminals, an official said.

In her complaint lodged at Amboli police station, the woman alleged that her 75-year-old uncle, an accused, first raped her in a hotel in 2007.

"The complainant said the accused sexually assaulted her multiple times at different locations in suburban Mumbai after that and threatened her not to reveal about it to anyone. He used to threaten that he would get the victim killed saying that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was his friend, while Haji Mastan, another crime lord, was his relative," the official said.

