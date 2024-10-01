Additionally, eyewitnesses came forward, confirming they had seen the father commit the crime; following the evidence, Dadar police registered a murder case and arrested the elderly man

An 80-year-old man has been arrested in Dadar for allegedly stabbing his son to death. The father initially attempted to mislead authorities by filing a false complaint at the police station, claiming that someone else had attacked and stabbed his son with sharp weapons.

However, the lie unravelled after police reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The footage clearly showed the father with his son both before and after the murder. Additionally, eyewitnesses came forward, confirming they had seen the father commit the crime.

Following the evidence, Dadar police registered a murder case and arrested the elderly man. During the investigation, it was revealed that both the accused and the deceased were originally from Aurangabad. The son frequently visited Mumbai without informing his family, which led the father to come to the city in search of him.

It was also discovered that both the father and son had a history of alcohol addiction. On the day of the incident, the two had been drinking together when an argument escalated, leading the father to fatally stab his son with a sharp weapon.