A bike owner was attacked with a knife in Mumbai's Dadar East when he confronted a man who was attempting to steal his vehicle

According to Mumbai Police, the accused is a history sheeter and has been arrested before for various offences.

A bike owner was attacked with a knife in Dadar East when he confronted a man who was attempting to steal his vehicle. The accused, Sonu Chandran, was arrested within three hours of the incident.

The complainant, Krunal Kundale, had parked his bike near a restaurant, where he went to collect his takeaway. He had left the keys of the two-wheeler in the ignition. When Kundale returned to the spot, he allegedly found the accused trying to start his bike. When Kundale confronted Chandran, the accused initially claimed to be a finance company agent and said that he mistook the two-wheeler to be his vehicle. However, when Kundale questioned him further, Chandran fled the spot.

Kundale chased him, but the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him, inflicting wounds to his head and abdomen, before escaping. Kundale was rushed to a nearby hospital, and a case was immediately registered at Bhoiwada Police Station.

A team under Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kadam quickly reviewed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused, who is allegedly a history sheeter and had been arrested a few years ago. Though the police did not have information on his whereabouts, they collected leads from their sources and tracked him to Kurla, where they set a trap and arrested him within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, Chandran hails from Karnataka. He has been involved in multiple crimes in Maharashtra and used to flee to Karnataka after committing the offences, the police said. He has been charged with attempted murder, and further investigations are underway.

Kundale is receiving medical treatment, and his condition is said to be stable.