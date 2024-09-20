Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man tries to steal bike in Dadar attacks its owner with knife

Mumbai: Man tries to steal bike in Dadar, attacks its owner with knife

Updated on: 20 September,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A bike owner was attacked with a knife in Mumbai's Dadar East when he confronted a man who was attempting to steal his vehicle

Mumbai: Man tries to steal bike in Dadar, attacks its owner with knife

According to Mumbai Police, the accused is a history sheeter and has been arrested before for various offences.

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man tries to steal bike in Dadar, attacks its owner with knife
x
00:00

A bike owner was attacked with a knife in Dadar East when he confronted a man who was attempting to steal his vehicle. The accused, Sonu Chandran, was  arrested within three hours of the incident.


The complainant, Krunal Kundale, had parked his bike near a restaurant, where he went to collect his takeaway. He had left the keys of the two-wheeler in the ignition. When Kundale returned to the spot, he allegedly found the accused trying to start his bike. When Kundale confronted Chandran, the accused initially claimed to be a finance company agent and said that he mistook the two-wheeler to be his vehicle. However, when Kundale questioned him further, Chandran fled the spot.



Kundale chased him, but the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him, inflicting wounds to his head and abdomen, before escaping. Kundale was rushed to a nearby hospital, and a case was immediately registered at Bhoiwada Police Station.


A team under Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kadam quickly reviewed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused, who is allegedly a history sheeter and had been arrested a few years ago. Though the police did not have information on his whereabouts, they collected leads from their sources and tracked him to Kurla, where they set a trap and arrested him within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, Chandran hails from Karnataka. He has been involved in multiple crimes in Maharashtra and used to flee to Karnataka after committing the offences, the police said. He has been charged with attempted murder, and further investigations are underway.

Kundale is receiving medical treatment, and his condition is said to be stable. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police dadar mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK