Updated on: 11 September,2024 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Dadar Police also discovered that the accused had taken bicycles from the neighbourhood and that the accused broke into houses and stole motorcycles to escape

The accused Ajit Pillai was arrested by Dadar Police/ Sourced Photo

The Dadar Police have made a big arrest in connection with 31 burglaries across different states, including many occurrences in Mumbai. This arrest resulted in the unravelling of nine criminal cases. The accused is Ajit Arjun Pilai (38), a resident of Gujarat Housing Board's AB School in Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.


Around two housebreaking incidents occurred in the Dadar region last month between 3 am and 5 am. Cops also discovered that the accused had taken bicycles from the neighbourhood. Cops discovered that the accused used to break into houses and steal motorcycles to escape.



To arrest the culprit, Senior PI Rajendra Avhad created a squad consisting of the Police Inspector (Crime), the Crime Detection squad, Assistant Police Inspector Ramkrishna Sagade, and constables Mahadik, Kolte, Rajput, Ganesh Mane, and Konkani.


By analyzing CCTV footage from crime scenes, cops identified Pilai as the prime suspect. Over the last fifteen days, Pilai was linked to four motorcycle thefts and two burglaries within the Dadar area. 

Leveraging this pattern, the Crime Detection Team conducted a four-day stakeout in various disguises throughout Dadar. Pilai was arrested in Chinchpokli while attempting another burglary after being pursued on a motorcycle. 

Pilai, a known habitual offender, has confessed to additional burglaries in Mahim, Shivaji Park, Worli, and Gaondevi, and has admitted to stealing four motorcycles in Dadar. 

