The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a 74-year-old man, a Mumbai resident of Rs 1.29 crore after luring him with high returns on investment, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the complainant, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, he shelled out the money between February 2019 and August 2024.

The suspects were identified as Harish Satra and Santosh Pandey from Thane district in Maharashtra. an official said.

He said that they allegedly coaxed the senior citizen to collectively invest Rs 1.29 crore in a dubious housing project promising four flats or a partnership in the venture, the official said, the news agency reported.

They also assured that his investment would double, the official said citing the FIR.

However, the man didn't receive any money despite follow-ups. In his police complaint, he also accused Satra and Pandey of threatening him.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and probing the matter, the official added.

Mumbai businessman cheated of Rs 96.5 lakh; one booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 96.5 lakh, the Thane police in Maharashtra said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per a complaint lodged with the police at Dombivili in Thane district, the suspect who was identified as one Mehul Motilal Jethwa, an owner of a real estate firm had purchased steel products valuing worth around Rs 1.24 crore from the complainant in September last year but he allegedly only paid him Rs 27.5 lakh, an official said.

Jethwa made the transactions between September 2023 and May 2024 but failed to clear dues pending dues which amounted worth Rs 96.5 lakh, the complaint told the police, an official said.

On his complaint, a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)