Mumbai: A 100 crore relief for Andheri Subway, but not enough

BMC plans to widen the drains in the West and East so that waterlogging can be solved

The subway floods even in case of light spells of rain

In a bid to give some relief to the flood situation at Andheri subway, the BMC has undertaken widening of drains at Andheri West with a total cost of R100 crores. But it may not be enough, until the Mogra pumping station becomes a reality, said civic officials. Diversion of the water drain on the east side of Andheri is also essential, and so the subway issue will take time to eliminate.

There are many such chronic spots in the city which submerge in water after a heavy spell. The BMC is adamant to find a local solution to such problems. After Hindmata, Gandhi Market and Milan subways, the corporation has been focusing on the Andheri subway, where at least six water pumps are stationed to drain out water. Despite that, the subway closes to traffic during rainfall.

“Even if doesn’t rain much at the spot itself, water starts accumulating if it rains on the Eastern side. The slope gradient is higher at the eastern side and the nullah is just beside the subway. Even drain sizes in the western part are not large enough to hold so much water in a short period of time,” said an official from the Storm Water Department.

The BMC floated tenders worth Rs 100 crore for three works. As per the tender, the BMC will widen Mogra Nalla from SV Road to Veera Desai Road (Rs 34.22 crore) and divert Mogra Nalla from south side of Bhardawadi culvert on JP road to DN Nagar metro station till Crystal Point mall (Rs 33.38 crore). Another work of diversion of the nalla at Veera Desai road to the Courtyard junction to RTO junction till City Mall (Rs 36.21 crore) will be also taken up. The time period is 18 months. “But it may not be enough until the Mogra pumping station comes into reality,” said civic officials.