Mumbai: Accused of rape, man absconds; held from hotel in Andheri

The police said that in the matter a case was registered against the accused on November 5, 2015

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was successful in nabbing an absconding accused who had been booked for allegedly raping a minor in 2015.

According to the police, the suspect was found staying at a hotel in Andheri after he went absconding last year.

The police said, in the year 2015, the suspect was booked for kidnapping, rape and under relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) after a complaint was received against him for allegedly raping a minor girl under the jurisdiction of LT Marg Police in south Mumbai.

"A chargesheet was filed against the accused in the matter but since March 24 last year he allegedly failed to attend the cour hearing following which a warrant was issued against him," an official said.

The warrant was issued by a special POCSO court against him on December 5, 2022. The police had been on a lookout for him since then, the police said.

In the matter a team of police officials from LT Marg Police began to trace him and even visited his residence. He was unable to be located him he was not to be found at his home and he allegedly kept changing his locations, the police said.

Meanwhile, a team led by Inspector Shivaji Patil from LT Marg Police kept tracking him and used technical clues to trace his location. On March 13, a team of police officials finally managed to trace him to Andheri, the police said.

The team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the suspect identified as Tejas alias Amir Wadkar was living at a hotel in Andheri. He was nabbed from there following a court warrant issued against him, the police said.

"The accused was detained from the hotel in Andheri and later brought to the LT Marg Police Station. He was then placed under arrest," the official said.