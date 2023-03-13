Mumbai Police further extends its preventive order for city, shares list of banned activities till April 14

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Monday extended its preventive orders for the city till April 14.

In the order, the police said, whereas it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, paragliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPS, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

The preventive order further said, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, paragliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needs to be taken to prevent the same.

An official said, "It is a regular preventive order issued by the Mumbai Police on regular intervals."

It said, It is ordered that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, paragliders, para motors, handgliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 days, i.e. from 16/03/2023 to 14/04/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanimumbai.

"This order shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 16/03/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 14/04/2023 unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the order said.