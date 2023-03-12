Mumbai: Actor Nagma duped of around Rs 1 lakh in cyber fraud, lodges FIR with Bandra Police

On actor and politician Nagma's complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons by Mumbai Police and further investigations are being done, official sources said

Nagma Morarji. File Pic/AFP

Actor Nagma Morarji recently filed an FIR with the Bandra Police in Mumbai after being allegedly cheated online by cyber fraudsters who used PAN card updation modus operandi to dupe the actor, the police sources said on Sunday.

"On her complaint an FIR was registered on February 28 against unidentified persons at the Bandra Police Station," an official said.

According to Mumbai Police sources, Nagma, in her complaint, told the police that on February 28 at around 10:30 pm, she received two messages from different mobile numbers that read that her Netbanking account would be blocked and that she needs to update her PAN card details online.

She told the police that there was a link along with the message and when she clicked on the link and filled in her PAN card details and soon after she got an OTP on her mobile number. She entered the OTP and then got a transaction alert. Realising that it would be a cyber fraud, she called up the bank and enquired about the matter and learnt that a transaction of around Rs 1 lakh had been done from her account, police sources said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues advisory, share preventive guidelines against rising KYC frauds

Nagma rushed to the Bandra Police to file a complaint in the matter. The Police have registered a case under sections 420, 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66c and 66D of the IT Act and further investigations in the matter are being done, sources further said.

Recently, cyber frauds in the city have been on the rise. The Mumbai Police had on March 4 issued an advisory for the citizens to alert them of cyber crimes.

In the advisory, the police said that recently fake SMS's have been going viral in the name of banks asking ‘customers’ to update KYC or PAN card details. The fraudsters send links to the customers stating that their bank account has been blocked or suspended due incomplete KYC or PAN card details. Such types of frauds have increased recently, therefore, citizens are alerted not to fall prey to such frauds and not to click on any such fake links provided by the fraudsters in the name bank, police said.

The advisory was issued by Dr. Balsingh Rajput, DCP, Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police.

In the advisory, police explained how the frauds are happening with common people.