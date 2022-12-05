Mumbai Airport Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2840 grams of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight were recovered during the search

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized a total of 4712 grams of gold worth Rs 2.5 cr and arrested three people in two different cases, said a senior Customs official on Monday.

Also read: Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2840 grams of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight were recovered during the search.

A total of 3 accused have been arrested in this gold smuggling case and further investigation is underway, the official further said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.