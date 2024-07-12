Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Armyman held for posing as NSG at meeting held ahead of PMs July 13 rally

Mumbai: Armyman held for posing as NSG at meeting held ahead of PM’s July 13 rally

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Rameshwar Mishra was arrested last year for entering VVIP area at BKC to get close look at PM during rally

Mumbai: Armyman held for posing as NSG at meeting held ahead of PM’s July 13 rally

During the investigation, the cops learned that Mishra had been arrested by the BKC police last year. Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Armyman held for posing as NSG at meeting held ahead of PM’s July 13 rally
x
00:00

Rameshwar Mishra, an army naik who was arrested for entering a high-security VVIP area at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to get a close look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last year, was apprehended by the Vanrai police on Wednesday night. This time, the 38-year-old allegedly posed as a National Security Guard (NSG) member while attending a meeting regarding the security arrangement of the prime minister, who is to hold a rally at NESCO centre in Goregaon on July 13.


A police source said, “The meeting was arranged in NESCO centre hall no. 1. It was headed by the director general of the Special Protection Unit (SPG), and attended by members of various departments, including the NSG Special Protection Unit, Bomb Disposal Unit, Mumbai Police Protection Unit, joint commissioner (law and order) of the Mumbai police, additional commissioner of the north region, Zone 12 DCP, the ACP of Dindoshi division and senior inspector of Vanrai police station. Dozens of officers and staffers were present. The meeting started at 10.30 am and ended around 12.30 pm.”


Ruse busted


On observing Mishra, certain officers grew suspicious and attempted to detain him, but he escaped through gate no. 2 after hailing an autorickshaw around 12.30 pm. “The accused reportedly wore a black blazer, red tie, white shirt, and black pants. When photographs of the meeting were reviewed to identify this person, it was found that he was sitting next to an SPG officer,” the source said.

Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, senior officers of the Mumbai police formed various teams, and within a few hours, Mishra was traced and arrested from his house in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. During the investigation, the cops learned that Mishra had been arrested by the BKC police last year.

The Vanrai police have registered a case under Sections 204, 205, 236, 338(2), (3), and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mishra was produced before the court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody until July 14, said a police source. Sources have revealed that court-martial proceedings are ongoing regarding Mishra’s first arrest. Meanwhile, he had been posted at Pathankot and had returned home on leave. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian army Army jawans BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) narendra modi PM Modi goregaon mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK