Mumbai: Armyman held for posing as NSG at meeting held ahead of PM’s July 13 rally

Rameshwar Mishra was arrested last year for entering VVIP area at BKC to get close look at PM during rally

Rameshwar Mishra, an army naik who was arrested for entering a high-security VVIP area at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to get a close look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last year, was apprehended by the Vanrai police on Wednesday night. This time, the 38-year-old allegedly posed as a National Security Guard (NSG) member while attending a meeting regarding the security arrangement of the prime minister, who is to hold a rally at NESCO centre in Goregaon on July 13.

A police source said, “The meeting was arranged in NESCO centre hall no. 1. It was headed by the director general of the Special Protection Unit (SPG), and attended by members of various departments, including the NSG Special Protection Unit, Bomb Disposal Unit, Mumbai Police Protection Unit, joint commissioner (law and order) of the Mumbai police, additional commissioner of the north region, Zone 12 DCP, the ACP of Dindoshi division and senior inspector of Vanrai police station. Dozens of officers and staffers were present. The meeting started at 10.30 am and ended around 12.30 pm.”

Ruse busted

On observing Mishra, certain officers grew suspicious and attempted to detain him, but he escaped through gate no. 2 after hailing an autorickshaw around 12.30 pm. “The accused reportedly wore a black blazer, red tie, white shirt, and black pants. When photographs of the meeting were reviewed to identify this person, it was found that he was sitting next to an SPG officer,” the source said.

Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, senior officers of the Mumbai police formed various teams, and within a few hours, Mishra was traced and arrested from his house in Airoli, Navi Mumbai. During the investigation, the cops learned that Mishra had been arrested by the BKC police last year.

The Vanrai police have registered a case under Sections 204, 205, 236, 338(2), (3), and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mishra was produced before the court on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody until July 14, said a police source. Sources have revealed that court-martial proceedings are ongoing regarding Mishra’s first arrest. Meanwhile, he had been posted at Pathankot and had returned home on leave.