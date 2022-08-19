Mumbai: Bhiwandi Commisionerate busts fake GST invoice racket; one held

The CGST Bhiwandi informed that one such firm M/s Vishwakarma Enterprises has availed ineligible ITC of Rs 2.57 Crore on the bogus invoices of Rs 14.30 Crore

The Bhiwandi Commisionerate of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Mumbai Zone busted a fake GST invoice racket which used to avail and pass fake Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The CGST Bhiwandi informed that one such firm M/s Vishwakarma Enterprises has availed ineligible ITC of Rs 2.57 Crore on the bogus invoices of Rs 14.30 Crore.

Based on material evidence gathered during the investigation, the aforesaid accused person was arrested on 18.08.2022 under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017 for contravention of Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017 and released on bail by Bhiwaandi Commissionerate.

This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks.

According to an official statement, this is the 15th arrest by CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate in the last one year.

Further investigation in the matter is underway

