Mumbai: Body of newborn found in garbage

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Juhu police are checking how many children were delivered recently to identify the parents of deceased girl

The newborn was found dumped in the garbage bin at Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle West

The Juhu police are trying to identify the parents who are suspected to have killed their newborn girl and have thown her into a garbage bin at Vile Parle West. Police said the newborn girl was just 1-2 days old and she was found in a garbage bin at Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle West by the local residents. Juhu police are checking all the hospital records of children delivered in the last 2-3 days and tracking their parents.


According to the police official, the body was found on Wednesday morning at around 10.30 am when a local resident from Nehru Nagar at Vile Parle West went to throw garbage. He found an infant inside the bin and he immediately informed the police control room. The police control room informed Juhu police which rushed to the spot and took the newborn to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead before admission. A postmortem was conducted on the newborn at Cooper hospital and cops are waiting for the report.



Speaking to mid-day, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav of Juhu police station said, “We received information at around 10.30 am about a newborn found in the garbage bin at Nehru Nagar at Vile Parle West. We found the body of a newborn girl inside the garbage bin. We are trying to identify the parents who killed her and threw her into the garbage bin. We have registered an FIR against an unknown person. We are taking help from the hospital to identify the parents. We are checking details about how many children were delivered recently. We are also taking help from the CCTV footage to identify the parents.”


juhu mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

