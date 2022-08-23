Breaking News
Mumbai five-star hotel gets hoax bomb threat, cops launch probe

Updated on: 23 August,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

According to the officials, threat call was made at the Andheri East based hotel on Monday evening and the caller mentioned that bombs were planted at four place in the hotel, he also demanded Rs. 5 crore to defuse them

Representation Pic


The Mumbai Police have launched investigations into a bomb threat call made to a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai, police sources said on Tuesday. Mumbai has been on high alert after recently an abandoned yacht with weapons were found near Raigad. The primary investigations in the matter had revealed that there was no terror link in the matter.

According to the officials, threat call was made at the Andheri East based hotel on Monday evening and the caller mentioned that bombs were planted at four places in the hotel. He also demanded Rs. 5 crore to defuse them. A team of police officials reached the spot but searches led to terming the call as a hoax. 

Also Read: Mumbai: 24-year-old Andheri woman dies after accidentally consuming rat poison

"The officials at Sahar Police have been investigating the matter and an FIR under sections 336 and 507 of IPC have been registered," an official said.

 

