Updated on: 21 August,2022 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kajal was first taken to a private hospital and then shifted to KEM Hospital, where she died, after which an accidental death case was registered on Sunday

Mumbai: 24-year-old Andheri woman dies after accidentally consuming rat poison

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 24-year-old Saki Naka resident died after she accidentally consumed rat poison instead of medicine for stomach pain, a police official said.


"On Saturday, Kajal Gawhane died in KEM Hospital after consuming rat poison by accident on August 13", the police official said.

Her husband was out trekking when the incident happened.


"Kajal was first taken to a private hospital and then shifted to KEM Hospital, where she died, after which an accidental death case was registered on Sunday. The kin have told police they do not suspect foul play though a probe into the incident continued," the police official said.

