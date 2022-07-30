Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for stealing laptop of civic-run KEM hospital's doctor

Updated on: 30 July,2022 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Mumbai Police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing the laptop of a doctor at civic-run KEM Hospital, a police official said.

"Pradeep Chalke (23) and Rupesh Salunkhe (26) had stolen the laptop of Dr Diveni Dhole after entering her cabin two months ago. Chalke got to know the hospital layout well when his father was admitted there six months ago," the Bhoiwada police station official said.

"We questioned his wife and managed to nab Chalke from Khopoli. The laptop has been returned to the doctor," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

