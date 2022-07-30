Breaking News
Mumbai: Three held for duping 22 persons on false promise of jobs in foreign countries

30 July,2022
Mumbai police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating 22 persons to the tune of Rs 20.57 lakh on the false promise of giving job placements to them abroad, an official said.

The accused were identified as Manish Pandey (34), Sai Pritam Madhav Aamin (40), both residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, and Hrishikesh Nalawade (35), resident of Ambernath in Thane district.

Unit three of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused trio for their involvement in duping the job aspirants, the official said.


A 62-year-old woman, who works as a job recruiter, had filed a complaint at Byculla police station in this connection, he said.

"The accused had promised the woman that they would send her candidates abroad for jobs," the official said.

They took money from all those candidates and cheated them, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

