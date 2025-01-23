According to Kanjurmarg police, the victim has been identified as Rajesh Manbirsingh Saarwan, a resident of Valmiki Housing Society on Chakala Road

The three accused are now in the custody of Kanjurmarg police

Two Vikhroli-based individuals were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old man and dumping his body near the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed on Sunday, officials said on Wednesday, Shockingly, the mastermind behind the crime is the victim's brother, who has also been apprehended.

According to Kanjurmarg police, the victim has been identified as Rajesh Manbirsingh Saarwan, a resident of Valmiki Housing Society on Chakala Road.

His body was discovered near the car shed. Initially presumed to be an accidental death, the case took a turn after a post-mortem examination revealed severe head trauma and multiple injuries as the cause of death.

The accidental death report (ADR) was subsequently converted into a First Information Report (FIR), and both.

The Kanjurmarg police and the Crime Branch launched an investigation.

During the probe, the police used technical analysis and informant inputs to track down the two accused. A team of at least 15 officers worked on the case.

"The accused have been identified as Rohit Rajesh Chandaliya, 29, and Sagar Rajesh Piwal, 30, both residents of Vikhroli East," a police official said, confirming their arrests on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to receiving a "supari" (contract) from the victim's brother, Vijay Saarwan, 30, to carry out the murder.

The police revealed that the motive behind the murder was the victim's alcoholism, which had reportedly caused repeated disturbances within the family.

Vijay, who was arrested on Wednesday, claimed that Rajesh would frequently assault their mother and had troubled his wife, leading to their separation five years ago.

An official stated that approximately 18 hours before his body was discovered, Rajesh had attended a family function in the locality. He allegedly arrived intoxicated and caused a scene.

Frustrated by this behaviour, Vijay hired the two contract killers, paying them Rs 50,000 upfront and promising an additional Rs 2.5 lakh after the crime.

The killers used a sharp object to fatally injure Rajesh, striking him on the head before dumping his body in a secluded spot near the Metro car shed. They attempted to stage the death as a suicide, but the post-mortem report exposed their plan.

The three accused are now in the custody of Kanjurmarg police and have been booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.