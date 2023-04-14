Breaking News
Mumbai: Builder arrested for not delivering flats after taking money

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational image. Pic/iStock


A 41-year-old builder has been arrested for allegedly cheating several buyers by not giving them possession of flats after taking money, the police said on Thursday.
As many as five cases of cheating have been registered against the builder and his absconding partner under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA), said an official.


The arrested builder and his partner had promised flats to customers in their ongoing housing project in Madanpura area but did not fulfil the commitment though the customers had paid nearly the entire price of the flats, he said.



The duo allegedly cheated customers to the tune of Rs 4.26 crore, the officer added.

While four cases were registered against them at Nagpada police station, one was registered at JJ Marg police station.

After the registration of FIRs, the duo changed their appearance, stayed at different locations and did not use their mobile phones or even contact family members which made it difficult to trace them, he said.

On a tip-off, a police team nabbed one of them from Kurla while search was on for his partner, the police officer added. 

